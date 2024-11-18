When a man says, "You think..." and then engages in strawman, gypsy-like mind-reading, this indicates he is a fool, a fraud, or more likely both.



I fired a lawyer for mind reading. The mind reading habit was evidence he was incapable -- at that point in his life -- of subtle thinking. We faced big enemies together. I cannot go to battle with children as allies. Mind readers cannot be trusted with important matters.

To read another person's mind, one must first be able to read his own mind. Mind readers usually are cognitively and emotionally illiterate.



Mind reading often comes in the form of accusation. In these cases, the mind reader are nearly always a predators.



Professional victims tend to reflexively engage in mind reading in form of accusation. In my experience, professional victims have always been professional victimizers. Predators. I have never seen an exception so far.



Beware the wicked mind readers. All are fools or predators or both.



And those who baselessly cast the accusing finger -- or accuse to cover their own crimes, to cover their own wickedness, are the Wicked.



They read aloud their own wicked minds while pointing their black magic wands at their targets. Wicked predators. Heartless, wicked predators. They can be defeated.

They may be clever but never are wise.

