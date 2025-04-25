Conditions for Famine continue to slowly accrue. I published this Substack article three years ago. Notice the accuracy. Lies are expenses. Truth is investment:
Yesterday, David Dubyne of Adapt 2030 interviewed by Mike Adams discussed crop failures worldwide, worsening famine summer, 2025. Cost of grains escalating. He did not mention geoengineering which left a hole in the discussion. The soils worldwide are becoming sterile and lifeless due to the toxicity dumped by the chemtrails. Not to mention the insects, and pollinators disappearing. Dane Wigington of Geoengineeringwatch.org states there is no natural weather left on earth. Add these facts to Michael's report....overwhelming in every way.
In February 2023, BASF announced that the company is planning to close one of its two ammonia factories at its site in Ludwigshafen, this comes as part of the companies plans to cut costs as the organisation has struggled with high energy costs. The result of the organisations plans will lead to increased production in China while resulting in the loss of 2,600 jobs. ... In September 2023 BASF broke ground on its Zhanjiang syngas plant; the plant was due to be commissioned by 2025.[42] In November 2023 the firm closed a $5bn 15-year investment deal in China, with Chinese banks.