Orlando, Florida — by the airport
Significant — BASF closing down more nitrogenous fertilizer production. I’ve been warning every day since about the time the Globalist-war kicked up in Ukraine: significant interruption of nitrogenous fertilizer production/distribution contributes profoundly to global famine conditions.
This should be epic front page news across the globe. Barely a mention. If I were not specifically tracking ammonia and BASF I would have missed this.
Masako Ganaha and I visited BASF twice last year. A BASF worker at Ludwigshafen said reduction of natural gas inputs of below 50% “makes BASF dead.” (Nearly verbatim. Masako has on video).
Historical note: BASF at Ludwigshafen was the first industrial-scale ammonia producer. Started at scale in 1915 at the same plant at Ludwigshafen.
You are in a state of war. Prepare for explosive food prices as this unravels over next couple years.
Yes, I remember this post of yours and Masako's years ago. This fact compounded by weather warfare worldwide. Add the culling of the various animal herds with fake viruses. The plan is unfolding at a rapid pace. Add the tariff pressure. On and on and on. I was impressed witht his post of yours in 2023... way ahead of he game...just like today. Thank you, Michaeland Masako. Trustworthy voice of yours.
Not a good sign, no.... but you warned us!