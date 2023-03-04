Orlando, Florida — by the airport

Significant — BASF closing down more nitrogenous fertilizer production. I’ve been warning every day since about the time the Globalist-war kicked up in Ukraine: significant interruption of nitrogenous fertilizer production/distribution contributes profoundly to global famine conditions.

This should be epic front page news across the globe. Barely a mention. If I were not specifically tracking ammonia and BASF I would have missed this.

Masako Ganaha and I visited BASF twice last year. A BASF worker at Ludwigshafen said reduction of natural gas inputs of below 50% “makes BASF dead.” (Nearly verbatim. Masako has on video).

Historical note: BASF at Ludwigshafen was the first industrial-scale ammonia producer. Started at scale in 1915 at the same plant at Ludwigshafen.

You are in a state of war. Prepare for explosive food prices as this unravels over next couple years.



https://www.plasticstoday.com/business/basf-shutter-tdi-plant-shed-workers