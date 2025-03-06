There is great value in old books.



I bought this 1947 report last week in Panama City.



Now in 2025, be assured that construction of and around the Canal is far from over. But there are many old ideas that have not yet manifested. Man dreamed of making a passage or Canal across this Darien Isthmus a full 400 years before the “impossible” dream opened in 1914. Literally changed the world.

Massive oligarchical wars are heating up. Some wish to depopulate the earth and are underway with big pharma and other mechanisms.



Oligarchs working to depopulate billions of “useless eaters” likely are not the same oligarchs who wish to expand trade routes. After all, eaters who buy food are not useless to people who make, transport, and sell food.



There is some overlap of interests but clearly some oligarchs are working to control the tax-cattle they have. They wish to keep their tax-cattle. Their milk cows. Some “kings” would like to kill the other guy’s tax cattle but keep their own. Basic war stuff.



Others don’t like cattle at all and want us all gone. Basic psychopath stuff.

This book has an interesting section on using atomic bombs to build a more usable Canal.



Masako and I travel to many countries and see new infrastructure being built. Big things. Some oligarchs either did not get the message about global depopulation, or do not appear to think the world will be significantly depopulated.



A world filled with Robots does not need a bigger Canal. Are we downsizing, or upsizing? Some hands are dismantling while others are building.



Chinese Communist Party wants to make the entire world Han Chinese…. And India clearly wants the same for Indians but nobody listens to India, yet. India’s turn will come.



Panama is a battleground. Panama is a rich, juicy lamb. Wearing a garland of pork chops.

And so, part of this perpetual research is done inside the pages of old and new books. I stumbled across this today. There were many ideas for using atomic blasts in construction. None have been used yet, to my knowledge.



