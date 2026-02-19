Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen T Ruddy, MD's avatar
Kathleen T Ruddy, MD
8h

Michael, please note that Iran is not in debt to IMF or the World Bank, and has not been so for many decades. I suggest that this may be the initiating force in the push to crush Iran by violent means; that is, to bring it into the tight, wet knot of central banking control. Sure, route and resources are part of the equation; they always are. But to allow a nation as strategically located and as generously endowed with resources, including a coherent and sophisticated citizenry, to operate outside the global central banking cartel threatens to undermine the cartel, and "we can't have that!" I refer you to The Creature of Jekyll Island which, as you well know, is the history of the conspiracy to effect world control by self-appointed elites via a central banking system designed for perpetual debt, perpetual war, and perpetual control of the population. Iran MUST fall so it can be rebuilt by means of debt, and endless indebtedness, to the coercive oversight of central bankers, a most necessary step toward world domination of the IMF-World Bank-Fed Reserve central banking "system." Please consider interviewing G. Edward Griffin, the author of The Creature . . . It would be a blockbuster podcast to have the three of you (Masako, included) around the mic to discuss Routes, Resources, and Central Banking. Amen and God bless. Dr Ruddy

Reply
Share
1 reply
mbucky32's avatar
mbucky32
10h

https://rumble.com/v7510eu-trump-strangles-the-worlds-chokepoints-michael-yon.html

Reply
Share
1 reply
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Yon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture