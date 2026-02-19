Zionists Preparing to Attack Iran
My Previous Estimate for kinetic kickoff remains unchanged — Roughly 22 February to 03 March 2026.
19 February 2026
Copenhagen, Denmark
The Zionist attack obviously can devolve into World War III.
Masako and I are in Denmark looking at issues here. Danish straits, and more. Zionists through USA now have basing agreements at over 40 military bases in Scandinavia.
The upcoming attacks are not all about Iran. The country under most intensive attack is United States. This is obvious for a few folks.
Previous interview with Brandon Weichert:
https://rumble.com/v7510eu-trump-strangles-the-worlds-chokepoints-michael-yon.html
Michael, please note that Iran is not in debt to IMF or the World Bank, and has not been so for many decades. I suggest that this may be the initiating force in the push to crush Iran by violent means; that is, to bring it into the tight, wet knot of central banking control. Sure, route and resources are part of the equation; they always are. But to allow a nation as strategically located and as generously endowed with resources, including a coherent and sophisticated citizenry, to operate outside the global central banking cartel threatens to undermine the cartel, and "we can't have that!" I refer you to The Creature of Jekyll Island which, as you well know, is the history of the conspiracy to effect world control by self-appointed elites via a central banking system designed for perpetual debt, perpetual war, and perpetual control of the population. Iran MUST fall so it can be rebuilt by means of debt, and endless indebtedness, to the coercive oversight of central bankers, a most necessary step toward world domination of the IMF-World Bank-Fed Reserve central banking "system." Please consider interviewing G. Edward Griffin, the author of The Creature . . . It would be a blockbuster podcast to have the three of you (Masako, included) around the mic to discuss Routes, Resources, and Central Banking. Amen and God bless. Dr Ruddy
