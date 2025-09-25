My not-so-amateur criminal profiling:

A small portion of the fact pattern — the hit was obvious inside job and obvious high-level teamwork. Whoever did the killing did not then dismantle and sanitize the crime scene. The killer did not then lead an obviously-orchestrated and intense information campaign.



Charlie Kirk left the plantation and they killed him. Very publicly as a message. Because they are terrorists. They are arrogant. The wolf pack could just as easily have done their work silently and deniably.



The wolf pack obviously wants us to know they did it but they keep the thinnest veneer of plausible deniability. The flagrant terrorism was done narcissistically. They desperately want us to know they did it because deep down inside they are arrogant and feel small and they like to taunt and torture. The Zionists also want us to know they are too cool to be caught, or at least are above the law.



Ask any serious criminal profiler. I tracked down numerous narcissists over the years including a couple that hit the news, such as a cannibal from Houston. This is their pattern.



Narcissistic criminals need attention. Example: I helped put a narcissistic arsonist in jail years ago. Massachusetts State Police asked for the help and I flew in and did it. His name was John Rousseau. Web search my name and John Rousseau and you can find some receipts. Rousseau loved to do crimes that everyone knew he did…but nobody could prove it. Until I came in. And Rousseau went to prison due heavily to video I provided.



I know what I am seeing here. The pattern is obvious.



The act of terror was an obvious inside job. An initial list of suspects is pretty easy to figure out. Some were right there on film covering up the evidence.



MORE EVIDENCE HERE:

Charlie Kirk murder evidence

Or copy and past link:

https://rense.com/

(The internal links loaded slowly for me. Might need patience).



——



