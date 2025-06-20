Please listen and support!
https://rumble.com/v6uvx0l-israel-iran-michael-yon-tpc-1767.html
https://rumble.com/v6uvx0l-israel-iran-michael-yon-tpc-1767.html
I need your support! Far more than Israel needs it. No Zionist billionaire should be demanding our taxes until they are like the rest of us!
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.
Edward R. Murrow
Turkey is one of the Gog/Magog nations. The U.S. and Britain, the lion will have their wings plucked and no longer be world powers. The bear, Russia, will rise and devour much flesh. The leopard is Islam and shall have dominion of the region. The terrible beast is Satan who was crowned Nebuchadnezzar's 4th world king, legs of iron, Da 2:33, 7:23 at the 1st seal Covid in January, 2020. This is the Ez 38,39 and 4th seal Re 6:8 war. God spares Israel. Seal 6 in January, 2028. Jerusalem shall become the world capitol. The New World Order shall be formalized by the false prophet and become official at the 1st trumpet, day 1, in about 3 to 4 years. Da 9:27. Temple construction begins at the 1st trumpet for 220 days. Da 8:14. 2520-2300=220. The 2 witnesses begin preaching day 71. 1331-1260=71. Angel son of Satan the anti-Christ who killed Jesus Ge 3:15 rises from hell at the 5th trumpet day 794, Re 9:11. His mortal head wound is by the sword of Jesus, Mt 12:40, Ps 68:21, Hab 3:12,13, Re 13:14. His image is installed to stand in the temple day 1230, Mt 24:15,21,22
Da 12:11. 2520-1290=1230, the same day great tribulation begins for 105 days, 1335-1230=105 ending at the Rapture day 1335. Da 12:12, Re 11:15, 1 Cor 15:52, Re 7:14, 10:7, 16:17. The Jews worship God day 1335, Re 11:13 fulfilling Mt 23:39. China is reserving itself for the 6th trumpet war day 944 when its 200 million troops cross the dried up Euphrates and attack and kill 1/3 of the world for 391 days and 1 hour ending the 105 day great tribulation at the Rapture day 1335. Armageddon day 2520. 7, 360 day lunar years = 2520 days. All on earth die save a hidden Jewish remnant to populate the Millennial Kingdom day 1 and the temple is cleansed, Da 8:14.
Honor Jesus, John 3:16 and buy food Mt 24:45.
Wonder if Michael saw the news describing General Kurillla as the main Trump-muse for war with Iran. Michael warned us about Kurilla. Article can be found: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/us/politics/2025/06/19/general-michael-kurilla-trump-hegseth-iran/