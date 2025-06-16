Michael’s Newsletter

Joshua Owens
2h

Very informative and straightforward.

You will not get this information anywhere else.

This is no joke these conflicts will continue to heat up.

Thank you for your work.

StandAndFightSir
2h

Wow, I missed that one on Mayorkas. Just bought the :son if Cuban immigrants" story, altough are almost rabidly anti-communist/totalitarian. So he is another name I have to Google-Wiki to get this confirmation of how the hell he ends up at HIAS:

Early life and education

Alejandro Nicholas Mayorkas[18] was born in Havana, Cuba, on November 24, 1959.[4] When he was one year old, his parents fled with him and his sister to the United States in 1960 as refugees, following the Cuban Revolution. He lived in Miami, Florida, before his family moved to Los Angeles, California, where he was raised for the remainder of his youth.[19] Mayorkas grew up in Beverly Hills and attended Beverly Hills High School.[20]

His father, Charles R. "Nicky" Mayorkas, was born in Cuba. He was a Cuban Jew of Sephardi (from the former Ottoman Empire, present-day Turkey and Greece) and Ashkenazi (from Poland) background. He owned and operated a steel wool factory on the outskirts of Havana.[19][21][22][23] Nicky Mayorkas studied economics at Dartmouth College.[23]

His mother, Anita (Gabor),[23] was a Romanian Jew whose family escaped the Holocaust and fled to Cuba in the 1940s[24][25][26] before leaving for the United States after the Cuban Revolution.[24]

Mayorkas graduated from the University of California, Berkeley in 1981 with a Bachelor of Arts degree with distinction.[27] He received his Juris Doctor in 1985 from Loyola Law School, where he was an editor of the Loyola of Los Angeles Entertainment Law Review.[2]

Yup, that's not the typical life of a Calle Ocho Cubano in Miami! The Jewish Civil War is well underway and trying like hell to start World War III in the process. And you are absolutely correct about Panama:

(Brave AI)

Jews in Panama

The Jewish community in Panama is the largest in Central America, with an estimated population of between 10,000 and 14,000. The community has a long history, dating back to the 16th century with the arrival of conversos who had been expelled from Spain and Portugal.

