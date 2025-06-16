Texas

15 June 2025



Mind dump, Sans edit

Open Source: The USS Nimitz (CVN-68) and its strike group are now moving toward the Middle East, joining the USS Carl Vinson and the UK’s HMS Prince of Wales. If confirmed, that places three powerful aircraft carriers within striking distance of Iran’s shores.

Note — this also puts our Aircraft Carriers and other ships within range. As staked goats. Staked goat tactics are used in hunting. For instance, in Darien Gap, Embera Indians use staked pigs to hunt jaguars on moonless nights.

Zionists do false flags as a matter of routine.

Our highly jabbed military is sailing into the range of Iranians missiles and Zionist plausible deniability. Zionists habitually stage attacks such as the murders of American “allies” on the USS Liberty. The Zionists tried to sink the Liberty and the entire crew but it inconveniently stayed afloat with witnesses.



Nimitz — a Perfect Goat.



ZIMPs are Zionist Imperialists. ZIMP is a very old term. About three minutes old. Very old in atomic terms. We needed this word to distill to the point so here it is.



ZIMPs staged the attack killing about 1,200 people at the drug and sex party just outside Gaza.

So while the people in Gaza groveled in poverty, the drug and sex party unfolded just nearby. ZIMPs needed more than a thousand dead, and the “hostage crisis,” to make a convincing casus belli for genocide in Gaza. The drug and sex party was the typical movie set where nobody needed fake blood or acting skills. They were the unpaid props.



Fast forward.



Hypersonic Fire is raining unopposed through the Great Iron Doom:



ZIMPs support the Ukraine war in which hypersonic missiles easily defeat American defenses and even hit our Patriot Missile batteries. And now, Israel’s Iron Doom has failed to stop the HAAMS: Hypersonic Allahu-Akbar Missiles. (Not the official name).



Iran is raining HAAMs on Zionstan.

Did this place do Jab research? Israel forced Americans visiting Israel to take the death stabs.

Many Israelis call him Satanyahu. The ZIMP Prime Minister used an offensive biological weapon, coercing huge numbers of people to inject the death jab. Many people are not here for comment because they are dead.



The ZIMPs and others lost any chance of support when they pushed death jabs. It’s over. No recovery from this. Zero chance. This is a real Holocaust. And then had the chutzpah to join Hamas (their puppet) to murder their Israeli partiers at the drug and sex party on 07 October.

The skies are raining HAAM. HAAM is penetrating ZIMP Iron doom:

ZIMP enemies smell blood in the water. Weakness is in the air. This can cause a crush of fighters to stream to Israel and other targets. Only time will reveal.



ZIMP use of nuclear weapons would likely bring no-kidding hardcore pogroms all over the world. In living color. And with the use of DNA databases like Ancestry.com…666 is already on the foreheads.



Israel is highly vulnerable.



U.S. asked Iran for ceasefire.



Iran just rejected saying it will not negotiate with USA.



Why would Iran negotiate with “The Great Satan” who fills young children with drugs and turns children into freaks of nature? These are crimes against humanity. Persians do not trust Americans or ZIMPs. There is no moral high ground to seize. This is Planet of the Apes. Jungle Law.



For the ZIMPs this is not about defense.



This is about ZIMP — Zionist Imperialism.



ZIMPs for years play the card “Iranians will have nukes next very in a month!” Few people listen these days. Too many ZIMP lies. ZIMPs credibility is up there with North Korea. Simply zero credibility other than the ability to kill, coerce, intoxicate, implicate.



ZIMPs are modern Thuggees wearing ties. Stranglers:

An intelligence source told me today Iran may have just tested a nuclear weapon today. We must see what seismologists say. Weapons and earthquakes have different signatures.

The Fordow nuclear facility is located 30 kilometers northeast of the city of Qom.



It’s all right there. This is about routes and resources.



War is a fickle thing. Many twists, many surprises. Maybe the Iranians will be the horse who rides in with terabytes of ZIMP intelligence on the American traitors.

ZIMPs are desperate to continue using US military to achieve ZIMP goals. Goals that include destroying America. But of course ZIMPs cannot say that part out loud.



But if ZIMPS gain control of Suez and other vital routes and resources, ZIMPa can continue to build extreme organic wealth.



Today ZIMPs are fighting China for Panama Canal. Many Americans seem to think the “Panama thing” is between USA and China. But they are wrong. Flat wrong. And this war between ZIMPs and the world is directly related to Panama.



ZIMPs are desperate to take out Iran using US military. Persians are very smart and know this intimately. Persians are not trying to rule the world. But they know ZIMPs are working to destroy Iran.

Iranians firing HAAMs at the ZIMP stronghold called Israel:

ZIMP weakness is growing. An intelligence source told me this hour the Iron doom is not turned off but simply is ineffective against HAAMs.



Meanwhile, many thousands of Americans are sailing in US Navy ships to help the ZIMPs.



The 07 October attack on the drug party was a staked-goat and green flag attack. The drug and sex party was put there for Hamas to attack.



Many Israelis are thick into drug culture. Raves filled with Israelis and westerners unfold across Asia in places like India, Nepal, Thailand, and on and on. Highly drugged. I have seen this with my own eyes in all these countries. Young people under drug attack. Dumbed down. So dumb they think — or at least say — they are exercising “freedom” by being drug addicts. Total slaves.

And so, just beside Gaza on 07 October 2023, another drug and sex party was unfolding in the LGBT-police-state that so many American Evangelicals worship. ZIMPs allowed the Hamas and ZIMP attack to go for nearly 8 hours. An entire McDonald’s shift.



Israeli Defense Forces (IDF now ZDF) — should have been in pitched combat within 30 mins, max. But they needed an entire McDonald’s shift to swing to the show. Total Green Flag attack. A Green Flag is one in which the perp induces, allows, or facilitates an enemy to attack. The perp uses that attack for political ends such as to commit genocide.



The 07 October attack was all three: Induced, Allowed, Facilitated.



While US Aircraft carriers are joining World War III…ZIMPs continue to invade Europe, Canada, and USA.



ZIMPs run HIAS.

HIAS is our enemy. HIAS is a ZIMP organization.

ZIMP sponsored invasion through Panama.

HIAS facility at San Vicente Camp (China Camp). This is Darien Province, Panama. I nearly leased this building but HIAS got it.

HIAS invades United States.



Why do ZIMPs at war with Iran use HIAS to insert Iranians and others into USA? Simple. Destruction of USA. And perpetual creation of Professional Victimhood.



This guy shot a Jew in America while doing the Allahu Akbar war cry. He was helped by HIAS. He came through Darien Gap. Many articles about him shooting a Jew but not one article to my knowledge about Jews and ZIMPs funding his trip into America. And Catholic Charities. (Catholic Charities are a different species of same creature).



I made the video below at the gate of China Camp. Just by the HIAS office. HIAS helped this Iranian get from Iran to America — even while other ZIMPs declare war on Iran.

We have records of more than one-thousand Iranians HIAS helped get through Darien alone. This does not include millions more from more than a hundred countries.



Zionists are not all same. Many are very pro-Americans and have fought and died for America. Brothers and Sisters. Stating again — Zionism is not Judaism. Some Zionist predators conflate the terms — along with “anti-semitism” — as sword and shield. These are the sort of predators who ran Epstein Island. Those who cast and conflate terms like “anti-semitism” typically are predators and should be shunted or shunned.



Laura Loomer is Zionist and was just beside me in this video above. Laura wants to close HIAS. But also wants full blown war with Iran.



Dr. Bret Weinstein came on another trip to Darien. Bret also is Zionist and also wants to close Darien. I do not know his thoughts on Iran.

Anthony Rubin and his brother Josh are Jewish and they fight harder than nearly any American to close the borders. They already were kidnapped once in Mexico, and just recently got attacked by African invaders in front of the the Eiffel Tower in France. If they get in trouble, I’d be on the next airplane to help.



In fact, some of my closest fighting partners are Jews (and even some Zionists) who want to close the invasion and dismantle HIAS. Others want to close our borders but continue to support Israel. Many Jews hate Israel. They hate Israel as much as Hamas hates Israel.



This situation is twisted in the normal way we see in any country or group. Always complex.



We do know ZIMPs — in this case mostly Jews and Atheists — are invading USA using Iranians, Haitians, and more. And are readily drawing us into World War III.



If someone has the Mossage MICE files on our government…now is the time to go big. (MICE = Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego. The four main cheeses of recruitment).



I gotta go. My apologies for no edit. Much going on. Some Panama and other issues.



