Z vs Iran, Will Z Take Denmark? More

The global war is growing. Energy is building. The morphology of major players is more clearly taking shape.



The Greenland Grab likely is an open salvo on Denmark. Denmark sits astride the crucial Danish Straits.

This location is invaluable.

NOTE: The Danish shipping company Maersk operates hundreds of shipping vessels globally. It would be in character for the Zs to claim atrocities from World War II and to take Maersk — and Denmark — as compensation. Historical truth will be irrelevant.



To be clear, am not saying this would happen. But that is how this crocodile hunts. Professional victims are predators. Victimhood is bottomless casus belli. The soap of victimhood cleanses bloody hands. There is no stain of robbery. Robbery is disguised ‘just’ compensation. Atrocity is disguised as justice.



Imagine how Denmark must look to rapacious thugs during a global riot the thugs enflamed. The thugs can take Denmark and control the Danish Strait — and all those global assets including substantial assets in Panama. Such as the Maersk-owned concession to operate the Panama Canal Railway. Maersk is working hard to acquire more strategic assets in Panama, such as the two ports currently operated by China. I do not know if this is public.



Both Denmark and Panama are juicy lambs wearing pork chops.

Z force already destroyed this pipeline. Nord Stream destruction was direct strategic attack on Germany and Russia.

Panama Canal Railway at Gamboa. I made this photograph 25 April 2025.



There are many more pieces and squares on the table than Greenland.



Israelis have been fleeing Israel in recent times. Many are moving to Thailand, Argentina, Panama, USA, Germany, and beyond. Voting with their feet.



=====

Much more going on. The ship behind us is filled with refugees including from Gaza. This is Rotterdam, Netherlands.

