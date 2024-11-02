Erik Kurilla earned his medals, and a lot more than he wears or was awarded. Kurilla was a serious combat Soldier.
My differences with Kurilla are real but that will never change the incredible Soldiering I saw from LTC Erik Kurilla in Mosul, Iraq.
In my view, Erik Kurilla should have gotten an award(s) far higher than the understated BSM-V. I did five months in combat with Erik Kurilla. So many things I and Deuce Four Soldiers witnessed. The Deuce Four was/were incredible.
Erik Kurilla was the commander. https://michaelyon.com/dispatches/gates-of-fire/
Why is Erik Kurilla being singled out? Massive numbers of current Generals should be retired and not replaced. Erik and the entire lot should face this for going along about Death Jabs and also keeping quiet on the border. But something seems off with going after Erik right now before elections.
Israeli PM also replaced his defense minister yesterday, before the results of US elections were known.
About Kurillo (means causin dust, disturbance, smoke - here: fierce) …. Maybe because he can see the real danger?? He is not a yes man (same here - maybe that’s why they sacked me - English dont like if you have own opinnion or higher intelligence… Brown noses is all they want. Little sheep, have you got some wool… Yessir, yessir, three bags full… lol). It is 80th anniversary of murder (accident) of Polish wartime minister at Gibraltar, and our best allies that pushed us into war (cunning), still have upmost top secret clause (not santa) on all documents… Someone has dirty fingers here and it ain’t Polish… I wonder, how many people treat British seriously, like they have no (real) army anymore and their top notch, very modern aircraft carriers, can only carry (but what? they have no planes…) as nothing works as it supposed to. Maybe that’s why it’s empire collapsed, to make space for the modern, industrialised, powerful USA and it’s half witted brother (half) USSR. The USA is an OCEAN nation, never invaded, whilst the European wars marched West to the East and then East to the West through Poland! Alwas EFFED UP as we’re just in the MIDDLE… Hungary - no, mountains. Yugo countries, same. Greece? Same… So… The European NATO doctrine, should be focused on air power and artillery. Many, many, many, artilleries, plus tanks. Also fortifications. Have a look at Thaddeus Kosciuszko. You really think George Washington would win the Independence war without Sarratoga fortifications?? Without West Point fortifications?? Without them Polish engineer, Kosciuszko, and without modern cavarly skirmish tactics taught by Pulaski?? (Poor Indians… ) Think twice. Who’s monument junior officers erected at WEST POINT??? KOSCIUSZKO!! As Israel is the most important nation for USA in the Middle East, so should Poland be in Europe. Have a look at the other NATO memebers… They can’t be ar$ed… British? No army. French? Make love, not war. Germany? -thats actually Turkey now, and they support Putin… And Kurillo - a Lithuanian American (Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth was the largest royal marriage republic for centuries in Europe), can see it.