Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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While Losing His War with Iran, Trump Allow More Jabs for U.S. Troops under his Command. Earthquakes in Japan, Venezuela, California. Rice. Very Cool Trains.

Do Not Comply
Jun 25, 2026

Do
Not
Comply

Do
Not
Comply

Masako and I made the video above near Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

Nothing is worth taking a jab.

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