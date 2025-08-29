While China Invades USA -- Trump Welcomes 600,000 from An enemy Country

29 August 2025

Frontlines of Japan



Mind dump sans-edit



Videos on this intro were made by me in Hong Kong in 2019. I was preparing to make a documentary about the CCP capture of Hong Kong. The Chinese kicked me out of Hong Kong. Denied my re-entry.



This happened just as plandemic attack began. The ANTIFA riots and so much more. All part of The Great Game.



During the struggle in Hong Kong, much of the munitions used against freedom fighters came from United States.



These are legit munitions. I found these on the ground during Hong Kong protests.

The rubber bullets left me with bruises. But I never got hit in the eye as did one reporter:



I made the video below during 2019. Hong Kong’s last breaths of freedom. This was a normal day or night:

I was in approximately 100 major protests in Hong Kong in 2019. The video above was normal. Compared to many other days and nights, this was a slow moment.

While America sold munitions used for the CCP takeover of Hong Kong, Germany sold four water cannon trucks to Hong Kong Police.



The trucks arrived while I was there. First, I got word the cannons were on transit from Germany. Soon the mobile cannons hit ground in Hong Kong. Police rumbled out and blasted away. Water mixed with blue-dye, and a painful chemical that caused some people to strip off their clothes in the streets.



Germany sold four water cannons to Hong Kong during 2019. While Hong Kongers desperately begged for international support.

People were rolled down the streets for the crime of wishing to be free.

I made this photograph: Cannons 1 and 3.



Cannons 2 and 4 were deployed elsewhere.



Hong Kongers worked to keep close watch on the locations of cannons. The cannons would sometimes arrive suddenly and blast down and blue-mark large numbers of people for arrest and potential disappearance to China.

Most people could avoid attacks from a single water cannon truck. But when communist police attacked with two trucks, the combat-geometry advantage shifted more to the cannons.



When Hong Kong Police pushed three or four cannons, the cannons had clear combat-geometry advantages.



The best defenses were serious roadblocks — difficult against those trucks given the circumstances — or scatter and regroup. But when no international help arrived — there was little chance.

Trump did nothing in 2019-20. And now announces another 600,000 Chinese Communist Party selections can come to our universities.

So America supplied some of the munitions. Germany supplied water cannons. And this British traitor below (unless he was a spy) was a commander on Hong Kong Police Force. I called him out on the streets. Language alert:

I was there for seven long months. Watching.

Watching from up close. That’s me on the ground in orange having gotten the best position. Rubber bullets were thwacking around and I got hit again.



I do not know if that red splash around the corner to the right was blood. Often it was. When people are hurt they tend escape to walls, trees, corners, ATM booths, or anything that seems like cover. Same human pattern in every country I have seen violence.

Then came the 2020 plandemic death-stabs.



Fast forward to 2025: more Japanese have died from death-stabs than from all the World War II fire-bombings + both atomic attacks combined. And yet here in Japan, the genocide needles are still doing mass stabbings.



Just two hours ago, Masako gave a speech downtown Tokyo warning about death jabs and invasions.



This just in:

I first met Masako in an Antifa riot. We’ve seen a fair bit of drama in various countries. She’s good under pressure.



Masako spent months in Panama and much of that inside Darien Gap. Over the past four years, Masako was in another 30 countries researching jabs, invasions, intoxicants, information war, routes and resources.



Japan is being invaded and destroyed.

And now come plans to directly settle Africans from Nigeria, Mozambique, Tanzania, and Ghana — directly into Japanese towns. To take over. Mission complete in Kawaguchi. Japanese now call it Kawaguchistan. Naturally, crime has exploded. Home invasions. Rapes, murders. The normal barbarian stuff.



Trump is part of the invasion leadership. Evidence is clear.



These are true statements:



1) Zionists are working to destroy America, Japan, and more.



2) Chinese Communist Party is Working to Destroy America, Japan, and more.



3) Zionists are frenemies with China. Zionists cooperate together with CCP in destroying Europe, Japan, and North America.



4) Trump is Zionist. Openly.



5) Trump uses MAGA to help destroy America. And MAGA — what remains of it — are useful idiots. Much like Antifa, the democrats, and average Israelis, are operating as useful idiots.



This is too clear:

Thank you for your support. We need it. Much.

PLEASE Subscribe

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618





Chinafest Destiny and Zinofest Destiny are fully underway:

Big Honey tolja from day one. You are at war.

