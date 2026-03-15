Where are Netanyahu and his Gang?

Netanyahu engaged in methodical genocide.

Netanyahu’s brain holds secrets worth more than Kingdoms. Netanyahu and his Gang are worth far more than their weight in gold. Their brains are gold mines. Their brains are oil wells. Their brains are Keys to Kingdoms. No serious person who can capture them alive would want them dead. Whoever may have captured such a prize will want that prize in a dungeon under the palace. For years.

Epstein Island. Where are the children?

There is significant chance Netanyahu is alive.



Share this with anyone you think has been aiding and abetting these crimes. They must mull potential consequences.







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