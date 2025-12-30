Wars and Wars: Amazing Talk with Liz Gunn
Listen to just the first few minutes and decide
When the conspiracy website WIKIPEDIA calls you an anti-vaccination activist and conspiracy theorist…you are probably doing something right!
Or:
https://rumble.com/v73f00a-michael-yon-on-weaponised-migration-and-the-planned-collapse-of-western-sov.html
This interview was indeed truly 'amazing.' I am delighted she introduced you as 'one of the princes on the world stage for truth telling....and also a colossus...along with Catherine Austin Fitts. She knew exactly what comments to make, what questions to ask. This is my....to date...favorite interview of yours. Liz Gunn herself is so appealing. I like her facial expressions when you told her facts of which she was not familiar. Good to hear more specifically your reasons for being in Netherlands....Tri-State City and Rotterdam harbor, etc. Smiled when she talked about her loss of respect for Jane Goodall. More talk on museums being used to cultivate hatred. Her curiosity as to why people are so easily seduced by money at the expense of their own countries and families....how low IQ plays a huge part in the selection of the puppets by the oligarchs. How using the right words is critical. Be accurate. I think often of your statement of how to judge if someone is moral: know what you would do, then you can easily determine the enemy's immoral opposite action. Organizational structure dictates the outcome.....that is helpful in comprehending the eternal question of who is it behind the curtain. Vast systems that have been operating with buckets of money for eons. And how the WEF collects oligarchical systems and invites them to join larger structures with even more money and power, perhaps. Please do this again with Liz. Memorable. Worthwhile. Good people.
As you all cover the re-wilding of wild animals - I thought to myself we truly are living the days described in Revelation: “I looked up and saw a horse whose color was pale green. Its rider was named Death, and his companion was the Grave. These two were given authority over one-fourth of the earth, to kill with the sword and famine and disease and WILD ANIMALS.”
Revelation 6:8 NLT