Mind dump, sans edit

Panama City, Panama



My good friend Todd Bensman’s declaration this invasion is over is appealing. This is what I hope to be true. But I know it’s not true.



Todd is very experienced. Courageous. Works very hard and studies very hard. We spent much time together on the border, and more. We cooperate closely and his judgment is good.

But on this this, I read the bones differently. Todd’s article is attached.



We hear bragging about “record lows” but even the government admits to arresting more than 8,000 at the US border in February 2025. I been across the entire US/Mexico border. This took months. I know enough to know these claims are clouds in the sky.



Politicians fool with the numbers and the categories. They only lie. Trump said repeatedly 38,000 Americans died building the Panama Canal and Chinese run he Canal. Both are false. The Canal is just near me as I write this. Yes, China is working to take Panama — I’ve been warning four years straight we must push them out — but the claims of 38,000 dead and Chinese running the Canal simply are false.



When truth is even more compelling…why lie?



As for the invasion, at this time, the most that can be said is we appear to be in eye of a storm.



The invasion reductions are not even operational pause. Just reduction. A relative trickle of Invaders — tens of thousands— are still heading our direction even as a trickle is going out. I am not persuaded net reduction is occurring. I do not know. And that I do not know — given my broad network and experience — indicates we are losing ground while invaders make babies.



If a vast reduction would be occurring, our various information spiderwebs would be vibrating like a panicked hummingbird got caught. Yet the spiderwebs are flowing in light breeze. The invasions continue. Just reduced from CAT 5 hurricane to CAT 1 hurricane.



And babies are popping out at this very moment. Babies you pay for and they will grow up and own your home.

The camp in Darien Gap, Panama camp where I got this map is called Lajas Blanca. I’ve been to Lajas Blanca at least 50 times. Probably far more, closer to a hundred. In other words, I know what is normal.

And the reason I cannot spell Lajas Blancas right is because I constantly see it spelled Laja Blanca, Lajas, Blanca, Laja Blancas, and Lajas Blancas. Just call it Laja United Nations Rape and Invasion Camp and everyone will understand. Sponsored by American blood and tears.



People with active tuberculosis are coming through right here. If you don’t know anything about tuberculosis…now is the time to study and know why I warned about MDR TB hundreds of times. Multi-drug-resistant tuberculosis will literally probably kill some people who are reading this. Thanks to this invasion.



Right where I stood to make this photo. Where I stood to make this photo, more than 1 million invaders passed in just 2022, 23, 24. Literally where I am standing.



Some people reading this literally may be raped, killed, or infected by invaders who passed through this camp. Lajas Blanca is fully operational and functioning tonight. This is the main invasion camp of Darien Gap. Not the only camp here, but the biggest.



Masako Ganaha, Al Johnson and I were recently at Lajas Blanca in February. The camp is fully operational and a small flow still is coming through. I’ve seen this happen before and then suddenly the clouds break and thousands are surge through.

Normally this sign is not present. This sign is erected when dignitaries arrive and then taken back down. Normally the invasion camp is semi-hidden. Not top secret, but you will not find it by accident.

This map is from 2023 when US pretended to be helping shut down the invasion. But in fact our enemies were building up the invasion plumbing. While millions of Americans smoked bongs and watched Joe Rogan, we were down here warning this is war!



All these camps and routes are fully open and functional now in March 2025.



REPEAT: Invasion plumbing remains intact and operational.

Likewise at NGO invasion HQ in City of Knowledge, Panama City, organizational structure for invasion is fully intact. I’ve spent months there. And taken dozens of people to see. More than fifty.



United Nations and a vast architecture of invasion NGOs remains INTACT AND OPERATIONAL.



Example from today —UN-IOM was working today in Istanbul, and here in Panama. Masako Ganaha boarded a flight from Panama City last night and flew to Turkey with 26 Chinese. I took Masako to the Panama airport. Masako talked with the Chinese in Panama, during the flight, and in Turkey. The Chinese are deported but re-routing back to China.



Every serious news group in Japan should be knocking on Masako’s door. She will be back to Japan today. Masako has researched this in 30 countries and been into the Darien Gap more than a dozen times. Japan is also being invaded.

Chinese have their own vast invasion architecture. We know a lot about it.



Todd’s report may make you feel good, but it’s wrong in conclusions. Smart man, Todd, but he got this one wrong.

Time is burning. Babies are popping out into our welfare system.





Please help us shut this down

Leave a comment

https://cis.org/Bensman/Greatest-Mass-Migration-Border-Crisis-US-History-Over