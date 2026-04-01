Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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American War Slaves

Will American forces willingly march into pointless suicide -- or will they say NO!?
Apr 01, 2026

Any draft into this war will constitute War Slavery. A Perfect Evil. Americans either Stand and say NO — or are too cowardly to exist.

Cowardice is a National Death Sentence





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