Bottom line: Alex Jones and Owen Shroyer just parted ways. Energetically parted ways.

So Alex needed to fill some airtime. Alex contacted Mike Adams to host. Mike Adams contacted me as guest. So Mike Adams and I talked on War Room this morning. LINKS BELOW:

I’ve been asked what happened between Alex and Owen. I have zero idea. I did see video published by Alex, and separate video published by Owen, telling what happened. But I have zero insider knowledge and did not ask and will not ask. As U.S. Marines sometimes say, “Keep that sxxxx in house.”

I’ll stand well back — as British EOD says — of the blast. I’ll stick with safer topics such as Trump’s criminality, and genocides.

Mike Adams and I talked about unfolding genocides, depopulation, and re-population, Ireland, and more:

https://www.brighteon.com/2b431c51-3b63-4d4a-b6bb-4114079a1fbc



https://rumble.com/v6yfuqk-unveiling-geopolitical-chaos-u.s.-invasion-risks-election-fraud-and-global-.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a



https://www.bitchute.com/video/Oj2BCVxasJuz

Please support Masako and my mission. Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.

