03 March 2026

Masako and I successfully skirted the war zone. We cut our European research short and took Turkish air to avoid flying through the war zone. My oft-repeated estimate for attack commencement window was 22 Feb to NLT 03 March 2026. With 03 March being most probable attack date. And thus we cut short research at Danish Strait and pushed out early to avoid being stranded or being in the air when SAMs started flying.

Now in Thailand, soon back to Japan, which obviously will be deeply impacted by this.

Yesterday in Bangkok, we saw about 90 people lined up to buy gold at a single gold store. A silver store was just nearby. Zero customers at silver store.

Gold and silver sales were halted across Thailand on Saturday after the attacks on Iran began. This circuit breaker action was ordered because Thai stores are required to maintain prices set by Friday market closure until Monday morning market openings. Attack on Saturday sent people rushing to buy gold at what likely would be lower prices than Monday opening. And so all stores were closed. Gold and silver stores opened again to long lines on Monday. (Very few Thais buy silver anyway. This is a Gold country).

People stranded in the Persian Gulf region are messaging to me. Some of whom I advised before this unfolded to leave while the getting is good. Some left. Some stayed. Now they are stranded. Some are watching attacks.

Separately, a friend in Israel said he’s seeing attacks night and day with his own eyes. Israelis continue to attack Gaza. Israel is getting hammered.

Other people in the Emirates, Qatar, KSA, Kuwait, are just stuck or delayed.

Liz Gunn and I talked at length:

Please click here:

Liz Gunn, Michael Yon Interview

Or copy and paste:

https://rumble.com/v76i164-michael-yon-zionist-iran-war-risks-global-famine-us-downfall-and-world-war-.html

NOTE — conditions continue to accrue for widespread famines:

