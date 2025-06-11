Mexico has planned and trained for war with USA for generations. Their military command has used this idea as their backbone preparations. This is part of their firmware to take the areas on that map. This is not knew to Mexicans. Only to turtled-up and over-confident Americans who do not realize the score. Mexico has a demographic advantage in this war and will be supported by China, Russia, and others.



A major reason I fired my long-time professional-associate in 2021 was due to his laughing at this very idea when I said this was coming, and that La Raza (whom he'd never heard of) would become a severe issue, and that we were going into civil/revolutionary/invasionary wars that likely would split United States. I didn't fire him for that entirely but also because he became a jab-pusher and I was sensing actual cowardice. War clouds were in the air and he would become encumbrance and liability. Cowardice contains germ of treason. Cleanse your ranks of cowards.

We are in a state of war. Matters not who likes this or not. This is a fact. This is global and local.



Please support my efforts. If we lose this, any wealth you have any America will not be worth much to core Americans.

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618