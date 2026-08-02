Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

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War Churches: Brice Scott, Chazray Clark -- Killed in Combat.

More to Come -- Do Not Comply

02 August 2026
Japan

Just saw the Facebook post below. Constantly am seeing memorials for Soldiers who died during missions I was on. So many.

I was there that day.

Today I web-searched to see what popped up. The narrative below is accurate enough:

The video compilation below is from the unit, 4-4 Cav. I did many missions with these excellent Soldiers. They were better at combat than in making videos:


The future will be far more bloody.

High chance we will see war-slave drafts. Vital to keep our young out of this...



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