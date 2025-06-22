22 June 2025







The incoming missiles are legit.



Am told the following videos are new. Am told some incoming missiles are MIRV —

Am told some incoming missiles have multiple warheads and are flying through defenses.

Many videos are coming in. Damage appears severe. Am having difficulty uploading videos.

Many more videos.

Sirens all over Israel, am told.

More incoming:



Too many to post:



Putin was asked why he is not helping Iran. Putin answered, “Israel today is almost a Russian-speaking country. Two million people from the Soviet Union and Russia live there. We take that into account.”

Apparent warhead.

More videos and photos coming in. This is enough to get a feel for what is hitting my screen.

Am also told dozens of ships are rushing to leave Persian Gulf.

Important note — China and Iran recently opened direct rail traffic. This bypasses all naval chokepoints.

Bottom line: Am sensing many paths to destruction of Israel but no easy paths to survival. Likely many wise investors are shorting Israel unless ideologically or otherwise deeply entwined.

——



THANK YOU for putting Green in my Machine. This is GREATLY needed. Now more than ever.



Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow