If Sun Tzu wrote the Art of Infrastructure, he’d probably start with, “The art of infrastructure is of vital importance to the State. The province of life or death. The road to survival or ruin. It is mandatory that it be thoroughly studied.”

This Chinese construction in Bangkok just collapsed after the 7.7 earthquake in neighboring Burma.

Thousands of buildings nearby did not collapse. A friend who lives in Bangkok in a much taller building felt the sway. She jumped under a table. Nothing happened.



Chinese products are cheap because they truly are cheap. Yet the quality of their subterfuge and debt traps is phenomenal.



The building cursed with “Made in China” disintegrated suddenly.



Chinese bridges and buildings collapse regularly. The dark curse “Made in China” is so strong that it could spark a lottery business as gamblers bet which town will next reap the bitter harvest.

A bigger gamble is to buy a Made in China condominium and trust your family’s life in the sand castle. Chinese did not build Rome, or the Great Pyramids. I’m starting to wonder if they built the Great Wall I stood on in China. Did China build that wall to keep barbarians out? Perhaps barbarians created the wall to keep out Chinese.

But let’s be clear. Most Chinese are not barbarians. Communists are. In the video below, two Chinese nurses face death by Earthquake. Severe earthquake in Ruili, Yunnan. The nurses could have bolted for their lives. But no. Two Chinese Mamma Bears were guarding the cubs. These babies could have been severely injured or killed.



When a moment of truth arrived, these Mamma Bears are heroes:

We see Mamma Bears carry babies through Darien Gap. Many do not make it.

—-

Now back to cheap Chinese construction. The price of cheapness is incalculable.