Central Texas

01 June 2025



Many videos are circulating about unrest in various parts of Panama.



All indigenous groups such as Embera, Wounaan, Guna, and Panamanians of colonial origin, are collectively upset about economic and other spark points. Social security insolvency is a flame thrower. To understand the unhappiness, just translate America’s situation to Spanish. Same issues, different languages.