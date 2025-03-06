As you know, Tuberculosis is one of the worst diseases in human history.
Links below to my recent two audio interviews with the incredible John Batchelor.
Chinese Monument between American and Chinese bridges at Panama Canal
TBC showed its ugly head years ago in Siberia and it is only a question of time until it spreads accross the world. We can only hope that it doesn't happen, but I have a good supply of chlorine dioxide 0.3% solution.
The Chinese way is this: coerce, control, claim eternal victimhood and then once there "enough" of them in Borg-like unity, steal everything. They know no other way. I get it, some of the Sinos from southern China, in the Hong Kong region, have imbibed in baby western-type thinking. But even all of the Cantonese speaking Chinese who came to North America from the late 1800s to the 1960s engage the same Sino-centric, Sino-superiorist dreams and mythologies. Chief among them is that they always do everything "peacefully" (they are never the power-hungry imperialists) and that if anyone challenges them, they are always the victims. It's how they are parented--spoiled and abused at the same time.