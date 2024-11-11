TRUMP: Positive indicator just now at IOM office Buenos Aires

Masako Ganaha and I just walked into IOM asking for a job. Security buzzed us in. As you know, UN-IOM is chiefly responsible for most of the ongoing global invasions. An IOM gentleman talked to us at length saying UN and IOM is worried about US elections and funding. Saying we likely cannot get hired now due to funding fears and commiserate hiring freeze. He said Venezuela is the number one destination for “migration” in South America with about two million in past ten years. He was unsure. Also many from Senegal and China, but Chinese government helps the Chinese so IOM is mostly not involved with Chinese here. He said everyone here gets free medical including tourists, and also education is free from migrants. He said most are from Venezuela, Bolivia, and Paraguay. (Made more interesting as some westerners are moving TO Venezuela and Masako and I spend many hours talking with them).

The IOM gentleman stressed several times UN/IOM is now very worried after Trump election

.