TRUMP: Positive indicator just now at IOM office Buenos Aires
Masako Ganaha and I just walked into IOM asking for a job. Security buzzed us in. As you know, UN-IOM is chiefly responsible for most of the ongoing global invasions. An IOM gentleman talked to us at length saying UN and IOM is worried about US elections and funding. Saying we likely cannot get hired now due to funding fears and commiserate hiring freeze. He said Venezuela is the number one destination for “migration” in South America with about two million in past ten years. He was unsure. Also many from Senegal and China, but Chinese government helps the Chinese so IOM is mostly not involved with Chinese here. He said everyone here gets free medical including tourists, and also education is free from migrants. He said most are from Venezuela, Bolivia, and Paraguay. (Made more interesting as some westerners are moving TO Venezuela and Masako and I spend many hours talking with them).
The IOM gentleman stressed several times UN/IOM is now very worried after Trump election
You and Ganaha-san are incredibly focused, durable and dedicated! I found it very interesting that an executive at that office considered Trump to be a controlling factor in the affairs of his office and its role. It underscores to me what Pres. Putin told us through Tucker Carlson: "You have
no idea who controls the " the US. Is it your opinion that Venezuela continues to be a staging point for specific classes of border crossing candidates? I remember reading that Venezuela was a very resource rich, wealthy, developing country until its government was collapsed. Does it look to you like No. Americans are perceiving it as a place for economic development by well-financed international entities? Lastly, a minor point, one of the comments you said the IOM staffer made used the term "comiserate". Do you think he meant "comensurate"?
Hmm. Westerners moving to Venezuela? What would that be like? I imagine the government saying “invite your friends”, then in 6 months seize all their assets.