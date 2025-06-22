Michael’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris's avatar
Chris
1h

We truly unfortunately live under the rule of nothing less than a bunch of psychopathic motherfuckers with the intent upon destroying the earth population. they weren’t content with the mRNA chemical weapon now Trump’s Jewish masters must start the third world war. The joke on the sheep is, there’s not any real credible evidence that any nuclear weapons have ever existed,. Just like viruses, they don’t exist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
1h

Profoundly sickened by this news. He actually did it. O my God, what will be unleashed. The world has now been set on fire by evil fools. God help us, I pray.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Michael Yon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture