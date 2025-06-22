Quick blast, sans-edit

There has been no declaration of war by Congress. But in the world of war, those administrative details are irrelevant. Trump bombed Iran. We are at war.



Trump is not just at war with Iran. Iran is a member of SCO. Shanghai Cooperation Organization. The other NATO.



Trump’s war will not be only with Iran. But with many others. Including China, Russia, Pakistan.



China, for one, has extreme interests in the well-being of Iran. And has a direct train connection with Iran. Iran will not run out of ammunition.

Israel/USA likely will close Strait of Hormuz and blame this on Iran. Just as USA destroyed Nord Stream and blamed Russia.



Israel has been lying about countries for years. Iraq, Libya, Syria, long list. We have no idea if Iran actually has a nuclear program. We are dependent on the same people who said “safe and effective.”



Maariv newspaper in 1984: The Iranian nuclear bomb has entered its final stages with German assistance.

1984, appropriately

Israel is known mostly for lying, manipulating, assassinating, and stocking children on Epstein Island for tools like Trump.

And Israel threatens to nuke the world. So we attack Iraq, and now Iran.

Israel sells weapons to people who genocide Christians in Armenia. Israel itself directly genocides Christians and Muslims in Gaza.

This war likely will end terribly for Israel and badly for United States.

Final note: As you know, my years or warnings about Trump have come true. My warnings have come true both in batches and one-by-one. Trump and Netanyahu work for powers other than Israel and United States.

——



This war will spread.



The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow