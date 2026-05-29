Treaties, Tribes, and Tyrants: What Cherokee, Persian, and Tibetan History Teaches Us About Modern $250 Narcissism
Soul-Stealing Fools Kill Many People -- yet last not
Psychopaths who kill millions to steal souls. Yet they are not rich or smart enough to live even one extra minute.
They fool and kill.
Reality, relentless.
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A couple of things about your current video that may be of interest. I live in Alaska, and the majority of Native people here are Athabaskan. What is interesting is that the Athabaskan language is almost mutually intelligible with Navajo, which means that this may well have been an intermediate place for migration between Tibet and Arizona.
Also, I worked for several years in Bolivia, which has been dubbed 'The Tibet of the Americas', and it's true - the elevation of the Bolivian Altiplano is very similar to the elevation of the Tibetan Plateau. And the indigenous Bolivians very much resemble Tibetans. What's also interesting is that the 'Khampas' of Tibet were the ruffians from the eastern lowlands. In Bolivia, the 'Cambas' were the ruffians from the eastern lowlands. I wonder how close the Tibetan language is to Aymara. And could the peoples be somehow related?
Don't discuss Treaties with my family--I had my College Tuition waved as did my entire family did as we were listed as American Indians by The Federal Government, which I never asked for, it was just granted without request--until Biden--I contacted The Bureau of Indian Affairs for some advice which I had done many times before for years, not money, and was told I am now considered a Canadien Indian and no longer eligible to deal with them.
At first I denied that waver until I pissed some people off--I don't support any kind of Affirmative Action and I assumed thats what it was..The Chief called and explained to my Daddy it was by Treaty and NOT AA, so I took it. It is now Reversed so that Treaty Agreement is no longer being honored for any of our Tribe, American or not. All Tribes, not just mine. Treaties are Shit no longer how old they are. That is a Modern Version of Broken Treaties! How Progressive of them-but that new Data Center must go Forward! Huge Power Bills and Water Resources drained be Damned! The Great Lakes is about to become The New State of Tyranny.
God Bless