Share this postMichael’s NewsletterToday: SecDef Hegseth just gave speech from CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreToday: SecDef Hegseth just gave speech from Canalhttps://x.com/eduardoara26004/status/1909664280258982080Apr 08, 202532Share this postMichael’s NewsletterToday: SecDef Hegseth just gave speech from CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore102ShareGiveSendGo -- David's EyesCrypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashAppSubscribeShareLeave a commenthttps://x.com/eduardoara26004/status/1909664280258982080Snail Mail:Michael Yon, LLCPO Box 66Archer, FL 3260832Share this postMichael’s NewsletterToday: SecDef Hegseth just gave speech from CanalCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore102Share
Video?
Any thoughts on it?