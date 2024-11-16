Those baying souls demanding war with Iran — depending on imaginary capabilities — are recurring herds, and predatory packs. The herds, and the packs driving them, seem oblivious to the larger energies and realities at play. Professional victims are predators. Predators are natural terrorists. America will wake up, or America will be murdered in bed. America is choosing now.
Remember, Big Honey Warnedya
No matter what a Gator says or wears, Gators are always Gators, 24/7.
And Gators do Gators stuff. Always. I am not good at spotting frauds. I am good at spotting what is real. Trump is a real fraud. Kamala is just a meatbot in the Great Kayfabe.
Time to JUMP out the nearest OVERTON WINDOW!
I wish people would leave my windows alone ;)
It's been over for some time now. Change, for better or worse, is inevitable and not always palatable. That said, I am desperately hopeful that the Trump Administration is able to guide our floundering ship away from the shoals and breathe new life into our terribly tattered republic. Frankly, I have my doubts that the full restoration of the Rule of Law and Constitutional Order are any longer possible. The foundational damage is, by my humble estimates, most likely irremediable. I will continue to hope, however, that the impossible is still do-able. If not, then secession, the break-up of this unwieldy empire, cannot be far off. The empire is simply tooooo big, tooooo unwieldy, and tooooo corrupted. My concern: have we boiling frogs simply been boiled and don't know it yet?