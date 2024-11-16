Those baying souls demanding war with Iran — depending on imaginary capabilities — are recurring herds, and predatory packs. The herds, and the packs driving them, seem oblivious to the larger energies and realities at play. Professional victims are predators. Predators are natural terrorists. America will wake up, or America will be murdered in bed. America is choosing now.

Remember, Big Honey Warnedya

No matter what a Gator says or wears, Gators are always Gators, 24/7.

And Gators do Gators stuff. Always. I am not good at spotting frauds. I am good at spotting what is real. Trump is a real fraud. Kamala is just a meatbot in the Great Kayfabe.



Time to JUMP out the nearest OVERTON WINDOW!



https://x.com/i/status/1857471673504501957

Please hit my bitcoin. Big things coming…

bc1qwlf9m49mf9txfgk3ld5p564h4pe70l87ag2jmx

And many other methods:

https://michaelyon.com/#donate



