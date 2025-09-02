The Vanishing Irish -- And Dutch, Germans, French, Japanese, Koreans, Aussies, Canadians, Americans...



Many books titled The Vanishing Irish, or similar. I have a couple dozen in the library related directly to Irish depopulation. Including these sixteen:



This book is from 1953:

Same book:

Same 1953 book:

Same is happening in many countries we investigate. Such as Luxembourg. The Japanese newspaper article below is from Sankei Shimbun, 22 August 2025.



No requirement to read Japanese. These are the invasion cities across Japan.



The flags on the bottom are estimates of invasion percentages in countries across the world, and across Japan.

The red arrow points to Luxembourg. The jewel of Europe. Now more than of 50% of the people in Luxembourg are invaders.



Masako and I have been to many of these countries investigating. The invasions and genocides are obvious.



General Patton and much of our Third Army is buried there. Just a matter of time before the cemetery is attacked. I took Masako to see and explain how so many of our people ended up buried there.

Masako and I drove around Europe looking. Spent about ten days in Luxembourg. Luxembourg is no longer the jewel of Europe. Luxembourg is dead.

