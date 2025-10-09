You are at war. Information war and psyop are the highest forms of warfare.
In 2007, President Bush invited the top military bloggers to a meal. I quietly refused. In the politest of ways. It was noticed.
During the 2007 fighting, my readership and war influence was greater than the next ten combined. Because I lived in Combat. They lived at home. The analysis differential spoke on behalf of going there and doing that. There simply was no comparison. A platoon of skateboards versus a single F1.
During their 2007 meeting, I was back in Iraq in combat. The period of heaviest US casualties of the war. My work did not benefit from the analysis of state-at-home bloggers.
Washington Post and others noticed, and a few mentioned the oddness of my absence. —-
President Reaches Out to a Friendly Circle in New Media
By Michael Abramowitz
Washington Post Staff Writer
Sunday, September 16, 2007
The main cheese of recruitment are MICE = Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego. Most bloggers easily fall for E. Ego.
Those who sat with the President were never trusted again. Not be me, anyway. Active mistrust was planted. They E-cheesers openly reprinted military and White House public affairs talking points. E-cheesers often used “sources” “off the record” who were actually part of the cheese factory.
Simple formula. Cheep, and effective.
Toad-kissing comes at cost.
And there goes Trump again. Patting his toy soldiers on the head. I know four people in the photo and have personally communicated with or helped them. Yet they kissed away credibility. Poison-toad lipstick.
Note to bloggers — this may seem like a good idea at the time. But don’t kiss toads.
Charlie Kirk was not invited.
I cannot say often enough the growing admiration for your unrelenting morality of not dealing in lies. And in your previous interview with Dr. Malik, you discussed briefly the tragedy in which you were involved, and how it was at that moment you learned...at an early age....the media is not to be trusted. You have remained true to this realization by yourself...firsthand experience. This has given you direction every day of your professional life. That quality has built your worthy reputation. That's character. That is why my husband and I revere you to the highest degree possible in this frail world. A man of character....what a concept.
Katie Daviscourt...never heard of her until reading this article. Is it just me, or does this young woman display a contradictory message with her fashion? Sporting a crucifix and a totally inappropriate outfit if she wants to be taken seriously as a journalist. I'm no prude. As an older gal, I support and enjoy seeing bright, attractive young women with skill and commitment achieve a high level of respect in their field. This costume is a real turn-off. Well, maybe she intends it to be a real turn-on for the White House Bros. Toads, indeed!