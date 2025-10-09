You are at war. Information war and psyop are the highest forms of warfare.

In 2007, President Bush invited the top military bloggers to a meal. I quietly refused. In the politest of ways. It was noticed.

During the 2007 fighting, my readership and war influence was greater than the next ten combined. Because I lived in Combat. They lived at home. The analysis differential spoke on behalf of going there and doing that. There simply was no comparison. A platoon of skateboards versus a single F1.

During their 2007 meeting, I was back in Iraq in combat. The period of heaviest US casualties of the war. My work did not benefit from the analysis of state-at-home bloggers.

Washington Post and others noticed, and a few mentioned the oddness of my absence. —-

President Reaches Out to a Friendly Circle in New Media

By Michael Abramowitz

Washington Post Staff Writer

Sunday, September 16, 2007

The main cheese of recruitment are MICE = Money, Ideology, Coercion, Ego. Most bloggers easily fall for E. Ego.

Those who sat with the President were never trusted again. Not be me, anyway. Active mistrust was planted. They E-cheesers openly reprinted military and White House public affairs talking points. E-cheesers often used “sources” “off the record” who were actually part of the cheese factory.

Simple formula. Cheep, and effective.

Toad-kissing comes at cost.

And there goes Trump again. Patting his toy soldiers on the head. I know four people in the photo and have personally communicated with or helped them. Yet they kissed away credibility. Poison-toad lipstick.

Note to bloggers — this may seem like a good idea at the time. But don’t kiss toads.

Charlie Kirk was not invited.

