David — the only Kult a man never sees is a Kult he’s in.

We have reached a level of Psychological + Capital/Industry Control + Information War in which Kult masters can instantly form and influence Kults. Drone murmurations.

And so, various Oligarchical structures make major wars using Kult vs Kult warfare.

Kult vs Kult is nothing new. It’s literally Biblical. But today the capacities and speeds are far more intense.

Kult members can readily see enemy Kults. But Kult members do not see Kults that capture their own minds.

In Belfast, Ireland, remain many miles of high walls separating Protestants from Catholics. In Baghdad, Iraq, I was present when miles of walls were installed to separate Sunni from Shia.

Trump is not a Kult leader. Trump is a condom. Trump is a used condom for the real forces. Trump will be discarded and replaced by another condom. Perhaps by a foreign-born savior.

As a Drone Murmuration, the Kult will rush to rewrite the Constitution. The Kult say they will not. But they are in a Kult they do not see.

Good people are captured in terrible Kults by people who study the dark arts, and apply those satanic ways. Audiences are captured, rented, even sold to “advertisers”.



We were born into psyop and belief systems so massive, so old and deep, entwined and intricate, with sediments and underground rivers so plentiful, we’d need satellites, brain-scans, and a million deep-core historical samples to even start building a map. We were born into a collective global jungle, a dark jungle on a rainy night, beside the dim light of a cooking fire, to parents whose knowledge of the jungle is handed down through stories told for ages around the same small cooking fire. The psyop is so vast no man actually knows the beginning, the end, or any of the edges, or where his campfire sits in relation to the world.







Notice this little grain of sand in the above response to poining out Trump and “Warp Speed. It is a tiny grain of sand in a massive psyop, as example. The little grain formation going by the thought-geometry, “Never mandated the shot.” A tiny narcotic grain formation, so effective. Hold that transparent grain of thought-prism up to the sunlight. Witness the thought-spectrum it casts. A tiny grain of sand in temporal thought-castle formed in the shape of a man’s face nearing the end of his natural life-cycle.

