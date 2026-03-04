04 March 2026

Mind burst, sans edit

Accurate paradigm is vital to accurate prediction

Accurate paradigm + 24k information

Accurate paradigm + sufficient 24k information, sans mud

Accurate paradigm + 24k, sans mud + Global Context

Accurate paradigm + 24k, sans mud + Global Context + Historical Context

My paradigm-driven track record stands on its own. Including accurately predicting timing of this attack on Iran.

Hot metal is flying around the middle east. Critical infrastructure such as water desalinization plants are targeted. Implications are massive. Local, and global.

Just who is attacking whom is unclear. There are reports that Iran made the successful attack on CIA in Riyadh. But who knows? Zionists clearly are working overtime to create War War III. False flags are their house specialty.



Zionists are smashing Gaza today while nobody is looking.



Meanwhile, the CMCC in Israel is closed due to close rocket strikes. CMCC = Civil Military Coordination Center.



The UN, UNICEF, WHO, IOM, Embassies, and are impacted.



IOM is the International Organization of Migration. The main invasion engine pushing weaponized “migration” into USA, Japan, Thailand, Europe, Canada, and many more.



HIAS — the Hebrew Immigrant Aid Society, also operates in Israel.



HIAS is helping destroy America, Japan, Europe, and beyond. I have written about this many times.



HIAS and IOM have pumped massive numbers of Iranians into United States. We have personally witnessed and published this many times.



IOM and HIAS have done more to destroy America than Iran ever dreamed of. IOM and HIAS are deeply supported by Zionists.



The Zionist-supported organizations HIAS and IOM both directly helped the murderer of Laken Riley enter USA. We have proof. I published long ago. HIAS and IOM have flooded America with every sort of trouble.

False flags are common business practice. Zionists sponsored the 07 October attack on Israelis. Huge numbers of Israelis know this.

Zionists attacked USS Liberty.

Zionists likely made the 9/11 attack to launch wars.

Zionists pushed death jabs. And brag about it.

Zionists ran Epstein Island.

Zionists. Started this war with Iran.

Trump is Zionist.



Zionism is a political cult.



Most Zionists are Christians. Christian Zionists are mostly useful idiots of higher-order Zionists.

The intent of war with Iran is unhidden. Strategy includes drawing the entire world into war while destroying the Gulf States, America, Europe, China, Russia, Japan, and more.



Zionists are opening teaming with India due to Hindutva expansionist ideas of RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh). RSS expansionism includes USA, Canada, and across parts of Asia. Zionists and RSS see symphony in devouring America and in other meals and battles.



The RSS teams openly with Zionists take to land. This obviously includes USA/Canada, not just M.E. and Asia.

Netanyahu is actually Mileikowsky.

Mileikowsky is from Poland. But not Polish. White guy.



Mileikowsky/Netanyahu comes from at least three generations of hardcore zionists. Whose family name was Mileikowsky. Changed to Netanyahu in 1920s as they devoured current Israel.



”Netanyahu’s” Grandfather, born in Russia, was Nathan Mileikowsky, a zionist Rabbi.

Nathan Mileikowsky’s son, Benzion, wrote this famous book sitting on my desk:

In case you lost track of the Mileikowsky/Netanyahu line:



Grandfather: Nathan Mileikowsky, Rabbi, zionist — Born in Russia.



Father: Benzion Mileikowsky, born in Poland. Authored the red book above. Benzion was a player in the formation of Israel. Benzion Mileikowsky colonized Mandatory Palestine in the 1920s. And there disguised his origin by changing from Mileikowsky to Netanyahu.

Son: Benjamin “Netanyahu”. Second generation colonizer. Becomes Prime Minister of the Israel his father helped build.



Changes name

Changes skin

Changes color



Some people call them “lizard people”. It’s a code. Those who notice are labeled. Nobody wants to labeled anti-lizard.

The professional victims pretend to be from Israel. It’s a lie.



And Elizabeth Warren is not an Indian. It’s a lie.



They are white folks.



White Lizards unleash injectable venoms across the world:

Declares war on Iran while destroying America, Europe, Japan, Gulf States.

This has nothing to do with “saving” Iranians.



Zionism is a death cult seeking mass depopulation and to enslave the remnant.

Another Mileikowksy in Argentina is now called Milei.

Lizard war is building toward massive famines.



And massive “migrations” to Europe, Japan, United States, and other zionist targets such as Thailand.



Zionists are slowly taking over a key island in the Gulf of Thailand called Koh Tao. This island is strategically located. I’ve been there.

Israeli media constantly plays the victim. But those who go, know:

This war will impact everyone on earth. A small group of people is doing this. We can expect incredible false flags in America, Europe, and Israel. Possibly false-flag nuclear strikes by Zionists within USA or other countries.

My recent talk with Sarah Westall:

=====

