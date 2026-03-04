Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcia's avatar
Marcia
6h

Just looked up the Beatles' Butcher cover!!!!!

Your interview with Liz the other day described the top controlling Zionists are atheists with their base composed of Christian Zionists, mainly. but also Muslim, etc. That was helpful to me. Liked your take on depression. The way out is the use of one's executive function which is constantly under attack with brainwashing. I remember as a 14 year old girl a doctor telling me that if I were diagnosed with diabetes, I would take insulin, wouldn't I? That same little speech told to me over the years. Verbatim....as a way to brainwash me into taking antidepressants for my biological depression...my brain chemistry was not balanced! Laughable now. That was in 1964!!! Took me decades...with no help from anyone (all brainwashed)....to free myself from the medical industrial complex. Not a bit of depression in my life since freeing myself from the propaganda. And the use of the sun, nature, exercise....and surrounding myself with people who do not deal in lies.

Thankful to know about the ports in Iran and Pakistan from Escobar's video. Israel doing its best to destroy Israel for casus belli....trying to make their myths come true....like Armageddon. Iran is important because of location....never understood that before. Now I see clearly. Thank you for helping me regain my executive function. Forever grateful.

Reply
Share
Heimdall66's avatar
Heimdall66
6h

Chabad is there, right off of Epstein Island on St. Thomas, the community there with marina and Ritz Carlton and a floating pizzaria formerly painted in blue and white stripes. Pedo Island isn't an island, it's an entire community there. The wealthy anchor off the coast in their mega yachts and hang out doing their thing. Creepy *hit. It extends to St. Johns and other nearby islands too.

Reply
Share
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Michael Yon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture