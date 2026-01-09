Big Honey — Michael Yon in Action

Marcia
You and Liz together are magic. Your comments to each other lead to great depth and variety of topics. Fast pace. Liz states to break the motivation of the next generation is the goal of the drugs and migration. All the migrants coming to every country will be at war with one another...have nothing in common, no language, no customs. Native inhabitants have a tendency to believe if we are nice to the invaders they will be nice to us. Somewhat like the DoDo bird. Rude awakenings underway. Horrifying truth to hear you say Trump has no ideology...money and ego are all it takes to control him. Good example of how you study....you pan for nuggets of first principles as you slowly, with time and effort, build your architecture of knowledge. Takes years of work....an evolution...to build a flexible adapting paradigm. How many will be shocked when the government will not be coming to save them; the Law of the Jungle is imminent and unavoidable. So impressive your prediction of Nord Stream and BASF. How you and Masako work. I marvel at your methodical approach. Liz shares your passion for the rescue of books. So important that you both talk about this passionately. The most instructive point for me in this interview is how borders do not matter to the globalists; they look at the world differently...as areas for routes and resources....borders can be conveniences or inconveniences. Hardly matters. Their plans are centuries in the making....before boundaries were even established. Only interested in resources. Difficult to believe that Nanjing and Panama are sister cities. Panama must be waking up as to why. Thank you. This was fun.

Loudonshire
About 15-20 yrs ago I started studying the history of the Pekin duck, as what anyone reads is pure crap. In that journey, it opened up a treasure of information ,and geopolitical information that changed my life and understanding. You never know where or what opens understanding, but reading, studying, and researching leads to that opening of the mind - read. You all have zero understanding just how big a deal the Pekin duck history is to the US.

