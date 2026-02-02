The China Show: Sweden, China, Denmark, Panama, Blackrock, Maersk, MSC, CK Hutchison

We must stop construction of China Bridge over Panama Canal. The bridge is a danger to the Canal and to global trade.
Below: red circle on right is Chinese memorial recently torn down. (You’re welcome ;))
Orange is China Bridge under construction. Yellow is bridge landing at the Balboa port Maersk is reportedly taking over:
=====
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:
Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618