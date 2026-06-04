Thank you for the Birth Refugee Messages!

04 June 2026

Japan



Mind burst, sans edit



Masako and I are going through the messages. We will answer all on Substack. Will take time.



We are also in midst of improving our tiny podcast studio. A craftsman is about to arrive at our door to install. We hired a local craftsman to custom make a setup for overhead camera, mics, lights — we can do much better with maps, etcetera.



With custom-made frame we reduce the footprint and get it exactly was we need. AND…instead of buying online through companies who invest in poisoning us, we use cash as its designed. Better price, better fit — and cut-out Mr. Global, as Catherine Austin Fitts wisely says. And we are buying from a small, local business, which tends to make us happy. (For instance, Masako just bought six ears of corn from a neighbor).



Meanwhile, there appears to be a subtle campaign to de-monetize our work. Al Johnson (Historical Detective Agency) has been investigating. There have been increasing numbers of credit card disputes alleging fraud, despite that we don’t sell anything or make any promises.



This apparent campaign started after Newsweak and some others published that I called out HIAS and other involvement in the lethal invasions destroying our countries. See France, Ireland, many more.



The fraud allegations appear to be part of a “trickle” campaign. Attackers sign up for my Patreon and Locals and then claim fraud. They do so at such a low rate that it might avoid normal detection other than tickling an algorithm. And when the algorithm is sufficiently tickled, accounts are shut down.



To be sure, the cards themselves may actually be stolen in bulk in the way we often see news reports of major data heists. Attackers/thieves working for a genocidal beast can of course use those cards in giga-fraud, black-ops of endless sorts, and so on. To think these massive data heists are done by basement-teenagers is distraction from nation-state-sized perpetual, cultural fraudsters. Thuggees do thuggery.



If this is a subtle attack on my work, highly likely this same tactic is happening to many people in many ways. The attacks may be so subtle and distributed they can appear like level-x noise-floor.



The sort of people who commit these attacks often are same sorts who commit blood libel while working at Newsweak and so forth.

Unrestricted, full-spectrum crime. The sort who commit genocide as entertainment.



Importantly — at great personal expense— and I mean GREAT personal expense and opportunity costs, I stood against this guy and Biden and Clinton and Obama and all these beasts, without wavering.



Before I went to the wars, I travelled a great deal with Israelis in places like India and Nepal. Back then, I actually respected Netanyahu. Many Israelis told me many times I was wrong about Netanyahu and they warned he is evil, criminal, insane, that sort of thing. They warned and warned. Most of the Israelis warned me about Netanyahu. Some liked him. Those who warned me — I say humbly, YOU WERE RIGHT. Lesson learned. Deeply learned.





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