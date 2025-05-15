I was on with Steve Bannon yesterday, then Maria Zee. Then spoke with a private group here in Texas, and then at a great church group. Many if not most of the people I spoke with ARE actually aware of what is happening. Not all the details, but they are working hard to learn and counter the attacks.
My talk with Maria Zee:
https://x.com/vigilantfox/status/1922821096002261087
And Steve Bannon:
https://x.com/bannons_warroom/status/1922788958133444790
Colony Ridge is massive! Wonder if cartels fund the building of homes? Cartels pay for Mandarin school? China? Confusing where the funding is coming from...the developer? Are there cars? How do illegals get around? Are there grocery stores there, gas stations? Unbelievable to have this lawless mini state within Texas. Unbelievable. And proof that Texans either do not know, feel powerless, or are tools making big money from it. You mention that many Texans believe Abbott doing a good job? Based on what deception? So many questions as to how these colonies function. Fascinating and terrifying. Thanks you for this crucial post.