I was on with Steve Bannon yesterday, then Maria Zee. Then spoke with a private group here in Texas, and then at a great church group. Many if not most of the people I spoke with ARE actually aware of what is happening. Not all the details, but they are working hard to learn and counter the attacks.

My talk with Maria Zee:

https://x.com/vigilantfox/status/1922821096002261087

And Steve Bannon:

https://x.com/bannons_warroom/status/1922788958133444790

