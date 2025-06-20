Quick san-edit post:



Use of human shields is a war crime. Placing military gear, weapons, personal, and facilities next to hospitals, schools, POW camps, residential areas, is a war crime.



It is not a war crime to strike legitimate enemy targets the enemy has intentionally placed beside protected areas. Legitimate targets are legitimate targets.



Israel and its supporters fully agree with this basic truth. For the past nearly two years, Israel and those who supply the weapons have bombed hospitals, schools, churches, and mosques across Gaza. Methodical genocide using the premise legitimate targets are legitimate targets.



And now the Israel is getting hammered. This war may end in defeat of Israel. Nobody knows. Anyone who says they know is unreliable at best.



This is war.

This war is growing.

This war is growing unpredictably.

This war will last longer than predicted.

Winners and losers are anyone’s guess. It could go nuclear.



This much is known to be true: the West allowed tens of millions of combatants into their countries. Many of these invaders were helped in my Catholic Charities, Hebrew Immigration Society, and United Nations. And yet nobody has declared war on them. Just on Iran and Russia. Why?



Energy is building in the West from the invader communities. Many are armed and ready to take homes of weak people who allowed this to happen.



Call this Operation Reckless Abandon.



This man is right.

From a Dutch friend just now in Netherlands:

“Lebanese are turning out in mobs of thousands to watch Iranian strikes .... cheering like it's a football game ... EU is going to ignite 10 million pissed off Muslims ... Muslims don't see this as an Israel issue ... They're still fighting the crusades ... The stupidity of this cannot be overstated.”



Many strong Jews are standing up:



Important note: According to the CIA World Factbook:



Population of Israel: 9,402,617 (2024 est.)

Jewish 73.5% (of which Israel-born 79.7%, Europe/America/Oceania-born 14.3%, Africa-born 3.9%, Asia-born 2.1%), Arab 21.1%, other 5.4% (2022 est.)



So roughly 7 million “Jews.” Many of these cultural Jews are atheists. Many others are different sorts of Jews who are sharply opposed to the war, and even to the existence of a Zionist-controlled Israel.



For argument’s sake, maybe 4-million Israelis are the core of “Israel”. Of which only a small number actually will fight and can fight. The core of Israelis is tiny. Yet some minority of radical Americans will sacrifice our whole country in a quest for Apocalypse.



===

Many of us warned about Ukraine/Russia, and were right. And about Gaza. And are right. Israel has rolled the dice on it’s own life. And the dice are still in the air landing with hypersonic energy into Tel Aviv.



Please invest in survival. If you want 24k information, I will definitely increase the output with greater funding. As you sow, so shall you reap. THANK YOU.

Help Me See for You — Givesendgo

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

The obscure we see eventually. The completely obvious, it seems, takes longer.

Edward R. Murrow