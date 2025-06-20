Michael’s Newsletter

Dennis liam ardell
2h

Trump has sold out the United States . Iran is not our problem but Israel is .

They basically bribed Zion , Don , and , he openly admitted taking millions from Mr. And Mrs. Adelsen .

Trump should be arrested for selling the only nation which has my loyalty - the United States.

I do not care about Israel.

United States , first !

Not America , First!

United States , first!

Free Palestine.

Free the United States ,

From Jewish , billionaires bribing our politicians .

Make the United States

The United States , again.

nancy knox-bierman
2h

Thank you , Michael. Great mind dump!!

