I made this photograph of the Thatcher-Ferry Bridge on the Pacific entrance of Panama Canal. The source of light coming from under the center of the bridge is behind the bridge. Light source is at China Bridge construction site.



A couple hours before that, made this video of a China-sponsored Dragon Boat Race coming to a close on Amador near mouth of Canal:





GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32608