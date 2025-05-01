I made this photograph of the Thatcher-Ferry Bridge on the Pacific entrance of Panama Canal. The source of light coming from under the center of the bridge is behind the bridge. Light source is at China Bridge construction site.
A couple hours before that, made this video of a China-sponsored Dragon Boat Race coming to a close on Amador near mouth of Canal:
Snail Mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32608
Chinese are everywhere. We're moving back to FL in Summer of 2027, God willing, and I have been listening relators and others about Florida and learning that they are buying farm land next to military bases in several places, and getting control of our schools behind the scenes. They are also supplying pieces for main military communicating equipment, including towers. Sigh. Thankfully, DeSantis stays on top of these things and roots them out, but they are like an invasive species that suddenly appears everywhere and has grown into places you weren't aware of. Too many sell-outs these days, no love or loyalty to country if the dollar seems right. Terrible.
China-sponsored boat race. The brilliant evil Chinese. The skyline in the background is extraordinary to see with the water in foreground. Seems quite festive!