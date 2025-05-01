Michael’s Newsletter

Rebecca
1h

Chinese are everywhere. We're moving back to FL in Summer of 2027, God willing, and I have been listening relators and others about Florida and learning that they are buying farm land next to military bases in several places, and getting control of our schools behind the scenes. They are also supplying pieces for main military communicating equipment, including towers. Sigh. Thankfully, DeSantis stays on top of these things and roots them out, but they are like an invasive species that suddenly appears everywhere and has grown into places you weren't aware of. Too many sell-outs these days, no love or loyalty to country if the dollar seems right. Terrible.

Marcia F
1h

China-sponsored boat race. The brilliant evil Chinese. The skyline in the background is extraordinary to see with the water in foreground. Seems quite festive!

© 2025 Michael Yon
