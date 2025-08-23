From JBS:

”There have been a number of people that have been confused by the Substack subscription service. Please keep in mind there is a paid and a free level for membership in Michael’s Substack.



There are three levels: Free, Paid, and Founder.

If you are a Free member and click “Upgrade” it will take you to the Subscription Plan page. Note the Free level is on the far right, not the left. Some people have been clicking the first button thinking that was free for some reason.

If in doubt, you can check your subscription level that you have currently. Simply click the three dots in the first set up buttons on Michaels main page.



You will then see a “Manage Subscriptions” button.



Click on that to see if you are Free or Paid. If you are Paid and believe you didn’t select it, simply click Unsubscribe, then re-subscribe. You can also Upgrade to Paid status in this window as well.

Again, if you want the Free membership level, make sure when you sign up you are clear you are pushing the Free button, it is on the far right. We have had many people pushing the button on the left thinking the first button is the free one.

If you have any questions we are here to help. Email MichaelYonTeam@protonmail.com with the email that you used to subscribe and we will take a look. Please put SUBSTACK ISSUE as the title of your email. “



