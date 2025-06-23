Iran has no interest in blocking Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s partner, China, would suffer greatly. As would Iran. Makes no sense for nearly anyone to close the Strait.

The emerging Trump War segment is Global.



My estimate: Trump and Israel will close Strait of Hormuz and blame Iran. Just as “Biden” blew up Nord Stream and blamed Russia. Like cutting Russia’s throat and accusing Russia for cutting its own throat. Likewise with Hormuz and Iran.



Great effort is being expended to destabilize both China and Russia while destroying our own countries.



Russia and China are members of Shanghai Cooperation Organization and will help Iran.



Putin says he will not aid Iran. But he will. Putin wishes to win hearts and minds of Russian speaking Israelis. So naturally Putin needs to play nice with Russian speaking Israelis during a time when Iranian rockets are blowing up Israel. Putin is working to accrue clout with a base in Israel.

If you see the Strait of Hormuz close, do not be surprised to see dramas at other choke points such as Malacca. This is big boy war. Japan will suffer no matter what.



Houthis may again strangle at Bab el Mandeb, and thus Suez. Implications for Egypt, Europe, and more, are great.

Iranian nuclear facilities are distraction. As I mentioned many times, Israel is genociding Gaza and going after Hezbollah in part to clear ramps to open a front with Iran — to get at China and Russia. Ukraine and Panama are part of same fight, as is the still quiet area of Argentina. Argentina is a future fight. Far in the future. The field is being prepped in Argentina with drugs. Panama is starting to unravel today.



There will be no serious talks. Any “talks” will be the old strategy of talk-talk fight-fight.



Tiny fraction of Iranians who came through Darien Gap, Panama — to United States:

More than a million invaders from about 150 countries came through Darien Gap in past four years. I made this video of an Iranian emerging from Darien Gap.

All this leaves a lot on my mind. HIAS.org helped him through. Zionists are helping invade America.

Gotta go to bed. A lot on my mind. About Israeli sleeper cells.

