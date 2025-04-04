This is an actual photo I made in Afghanistan. Dwellers in bright cities almost never see any stars. At all. I've seen their reactions in Himalaya by Everest when they are first exposed to stars many of us find as normal.

My actual raw image of this is far better. I do not have with me. I’ve made thousands like this in many countries. Many are far better.



Ghor felt similar to Tibet.

I made the photograph below at Kennedy Space Center, Florida.

Photograph below published by NASA:

Above and below both from NASA:

I made the below time-lapse on this day, 04 April, in 2024. Near Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada:



