PANAMA: We are now in front of IOM office in former Fort Clayton, Panama.

The sovereign Republic of Panama is under attack.

Four indigenous suicides in two villages in past two months. One yesterday. We’ve been to these villages dozens of times. Bajo Chiquito and Maranganti. Deep inside Darien Gap. UN IOM caused all this, along with Chinese stealing magnificent virgin jungle trees.



UN IOM is OIM in Spanish. International Organization for Migration.

UN must be defunded. China must be opposed.

We all will learn if Trump is serious when he defunds or keeps funding UN.

Watch the UN in your community. If UN suddenly runs out of money, that’s a positive sign.

If not, the fight against US and other invasions all is a lie.

No matter what happens in Darien Gap, if UN stays funded it’s all a lie. United States is the main funder. NOT PANAMA. NOT MEXICAN CARTELS. NOT COLOMBIAN CARTELS.

Tariffs are nonsense distraction for low information voters. DEFUND UNITED NATIONS. RESIST AND OPPOSE CHINA.



HELP SHUT DOWN DARIEN GAP AND PROTECT THE PANAMA CANAL NOW!

Your ultimate task must include City of Knowledge -- Fort Clayton. Beside the Canal, at Mira Flores locks. These NGOs are destroying Panama.

If you shut down these NGOs causing the Global Invasions, this will be an indicator you are serious about stopping total destruction of North America.

These NGOs also are destroying Panama.

These NGOs create and cause Global invasions not just through Panama, but across Europe, Japan (yes), Australia, New Zealand, and beyond. Including Thailand. Some do not believe this about Thailand and Japan. They are wrong.

These NGOs are also destroying Panama, Mexico, Guatemala -- all of Central America -- Colombia, Ecuador, Argentina, and far more.

The "City of Knowledge" is the Hemisphere HQ of The DARK STAR: https://x.com/Michael_Yon/status/1872014746737877206



OF NOTE: President Mulino is going to Davos. Says he was not invited to Trump inauguration. h/t

The Panamanian President met with the Chinese Ambassador yesterday.



It’s Canal Season This map is incomplete. I can unfold this map on a table and talk for many hours about the situation. Notice we often go from Panama to Netherlands.

It’s canal and road and sealane and rail canal season.

Zionists and Chinese both want Panama Canal, and Suez. And more.





