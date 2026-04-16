Sounded Crazy — Until Seconds Before it Came True
Another Case of, “It was Obvious”
17 April 2026
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Another great interview with my favorite guest with a well-deserved tribute to Michael by Mike Adams....and to Masako from Liz for her mastery of the English language and her expression of it used so well. Trump's rendition of the Parable of the Snake is proof of what you say, Michael, that he tells us exactly who he is. Chilling. I appreciated your comment that Trump has NO ideology. And that causing financial pain to their demonic mechanisms is where our power is. (Though Liz mentions they can print money.) Resist false choices...clearer and clearer to me as I observe. And why US is being so brutally attacked: the 1st and 2nd Amendments which other nations do not have. Curious what you observed on your trip to Israel as a supporter that led you to return 'neutral'. Yes, it will be interesting to watch what happens in Panama. Masako, thank you for reminding me that this is spiritual warfare fought on a much higher, more intuitive level. Your sharing of babies' memories in utero and before helps me to understand the spiritual aspect of all life...the connections we cannot see bur must acknowledge. That we as a spiritual species are much bigger than what the Zionists are attacking. Hope and Love and Awareness of the Whole. And as Liz states: we are more powerful, more magnificent than any power trying to destroy us. Thank you.
“Rise like Lions after slumber
In invanquishable number
Shake your chains to earth, like dew
Which in sleep had fallen on you:
Ye are many — they are few.”
~ Percy Bysshe Shelley, “The Masque of Anarchy” This is a quote Catherine Austin Fitts used in her Solari report: Coming Clean. CAF also used a term 'cognitive sovereignty' which is a perfect goal or all of us.
NostraYonamus a fitting name for you Michale,you made bold clear predictions many times. Also you could see through Trump out the gate I was fooled by the false dichotomy at that time thanks to you I’m much harder to trick