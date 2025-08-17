Slow Cook Brainwashing -- and Gerry Spence

17 August 2025

Nagasaki, Japan

Many forms brainwashing. Some quick, others slow. Slower than grass growing. Often imperceptible. Intergenerational.



Generations of public schools. Mind-shapers.



Example: American and Japanese public schools (to my knowledge) have no course study on fiat “money.”



We learn largely fake history of America but nothing about fiat, the Fed, or the student-loan trap children are being prepped to devour. And be trapped. In a series of perpetual traps. Entire lives. Trapped.



“Doctors” with student loans so thick they gotta write those prescriptions and keep their noses out of stinky subjects — or lose their licenses, homes, and status.



Just yesterday, Masako asked a Japanese doctor here in Nagasaki — he is with Doctors without Borders — why an Ebola lab will operate in downtown Nagasaki. When Masako ask the doctor about the Ebola lab, he immediately shut down and left. I was there. Boom. doctor shut down the conversation and walked away. As slaves do.

A doctors without borders display yesterday, 16 August 2025, in front of Nagasaki train station.

Doctors without borders is here in front of the train station collecting donations with stated intent to use that money to do MORE JABS, and MORE INVASIONS. Stating so clearly.



Maybe that doctor recognized Masako. She’s not just another pretty face. She’s in the middle of the doctors and scientists who ARE fighting back. Just as Dr. Yasufumi Murakami:

The incredible freedom fighter Gerry Spence wrote about these things for years. I read one dozen of his books before I went to the wars.



From Freedom to Slavery.

I read this book when it came out back in about 1993. I read a great deal, but am very picky. Time is precious. Gerry Spence held my attention through 12 books. Such Gunning for Justice. And, How to Argue and Win Every Time.

I rented this horse in Nepal to carry my mobile library and candles in that Pelican case. This was before iPads and the e-books that can be rewritten without our knowing. I made this photograph at almost 18,000 feet, at the deadly Thorong La Pass in the Annapurna range. I’ve crossed this pass three times during different trips. Always hauling books and candles.



Gerry Spence was a man of books. And incredible trial lawyer, artist, and Freedom Fighter. I learned a great deal reading a dozen Gerry Spence books. Much of what Mr. Spence describes is subtle. And might be missed by casual reading. One must think sentence-by-sentence when reading Mr. Spence. And then globally.



Mr. Spences books — the effort, acumen, and wisdom in his words are clear and uncommon.



One matter that led me to Gerry Spence was my own serious encounter with justice and yellow journalism when I was nineteen. I had just graduated Green Beret selection. I was charged with murder after defending myself using my hands against a larger, aggressive, dangerous attacker. And since that time I read many books on law, justice, and so forth. And learned there are infinite ways to fight.



You may have noticed I bankrupted a magazine and fought many fights with big people over the years — with extremely good fight record. Partly this credits to my unofficial study of Gerry Spence. A man who studied as hard as he fought. A man like General Grant who cherished Freedom and Justice.



Mr. Spence just left his body. His soul lives on. This is no time to mourn. But a time to celebrate a life very well lived.





Mr. Spence was somewhat of a ne'er-do-well in his younger days. Severe alcoholic. Out of control. But he beat down that demon and then soared as an eagle.



And now Mr. Spence soars with the angels. I will not say “rest in peace.” Because Mr. Spence is still fighting. As a warrior. Through his books.



Mr. Spence warned constantly about brainwashing traps and slavery traps. And he taught and teaches methods to fight back. In his books. Read them.



In the opening video — Masako and I were in a Chinese-government-sponsored Confucius temple yesterday. Masako explains slow-cook brainwashing. Mr. Spence talked about these techniques many times.



My apologies for the sans-edit post. Masako is waiting to head to another brainwashing museum. We go to so many, in so many places. And learn. And fight. Like Mr. Spence. Join us with the Eagles and Angels.







