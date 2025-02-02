An Embera Indian in Darien Gap just texted me, “Humanitarian aid for migrants is suspended. [In Darien]. So the NGO is closed the program. The human aid for migrant people.”
Note from Michael Yon — this photo is was taken the day Secretary of Homeland Security Alex Mayorkas visited this camp in Darien Province. The vehicles are his security. I was there.
This is a United Nations camp. United Nations must be defunded and destroyed or this will continue as years unfold.
Is Mr. Mayorkos in custody yet? I’ll assume that to be a given. If not, there y’all go. Our questions are now answered re:MAGA. Missed your live broadcast Mr. Yon—I don’t do S.M.A.R.T anything including “phones”.
God Bless my Brother and your team.
Amen Brother