An Embera Indian in Darien Gap just texted me, “Humanitarian aid for migrants is suspended. [In Darien]. So the NGO is closed the program. The human aid for migrant people.”

Note from Michael Yon — this photo is was taken the day Secretary of Homeland Security Alex Mayorkas visited this camp in Darien Province. The vehicles are his security. I was there.



This is a United Nations camp. United Nations must be defunded and destroyed or this will continue as years unfold.

