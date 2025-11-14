Mind dump sans edit

14 November 2025

I made the photograph above in Afghanistan. The Balooch people in this photograph were cutting off water to Iran. Literally as I made the photograph. The infrastructure had just been completed. Tim Lynch and I arrived with these bunch of Balooch, did the ceremony and they cut off the water.

This is Chahar Burjak district in Nimroz Province, Afghanistan. Chahar Burjak borders Pakistan and Iran. Chahar Burjak is certifiably wild country that I would not recommend for adventure travel. For adventure travel, go somewhere safer like Darien Gap.

In the photo, Tim is wearing the watch. Retired Marine Infantry officer. Some of the current sabotage in Iran likely is being done by Kurds, and by Balooch who might be coordinated from this area.

Tim and I travelled all over Afghanistan together and had many interesting times. We will do a podcast soon. The man wearing sunglasses behind Tim is Zabi. Zabi nearly became a suicide bomber. Zabi now lives in California. I will ask Zabi to do a podcast.

Tim sent my old photo last night with this note about that day,

“We [cut off water to Iran] and the next morning Iran sent some rockets into Zaranj which was why the Governor was so late to our award ceremony. Remember when that old guy had a heart attack giving us an excuse to find the head? I almost pissed my pants but was frozen in place until the Governor showed up.”

Tim and I were physically present and watched water cut off to Iran. We were in Zaranj when Iranians were firing rockets into Zaranj but we were not close to the strikes. I do not recall hearing the incoming. But then I saw so much combat over the years that I would not likely remember a few rockets unless they were blowing out the windows.



I’ll talk with Tim tonight about doing a podcast. And will ask Zabi, too.

Weather wars/geo-engineering is real. And has been real for a long time. Implications of severe water shortage in Iran can be severe.

As for water…Some Texas ranchers and farmers are being deprived of water by the Texas government.



Other people are being flooded across the planet. This is war. Big war.

===PLEASE SUPPORT OUR MISSION===

Pages of History are opening with hurricane force.

Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.



For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Or mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618



If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com



Other methods. Please Subscribe, Support, Share:



QR codes and More

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Mailed Donations are Welcome!

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 32618

Copy and paste into browser:

https://michaelyon.com/#donate