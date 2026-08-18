Sewing Diapers, Fasting, Famine -- And The Great Game

18 August 2026
A few salient observations in the video above. No peace is around the corner. War growing.
For private consultations, please write CONSULTATION in the subject heading and email to Michael.Yon@protonmail.com. My fee is one ounce of gold or currency equivalent, payable in advance by any method listed below:
Thank you for your support! Masako and I greatly appreciate and need it.
For paper checks, please photograph front and back of check and email directly to me: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Or mail:
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618
If you wish to send precious metals, please email. FedEx/UPS ships safely: Michael.Yon@protonmail.com
Other methods. Please SUBSCRIBE, SHARE, SUPPORT:
Mailed Donations are Welcome!
Michael Yon, LLC
PO Box 66
Archer, FL 32618