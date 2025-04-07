The large conflicts unfolding are largely about Routes and Resources. As per normal.

USA is returning to Panama before my eyes.

President Mulino’s convoy drove by me just an hour ago. Jets are landing with contractors, Ministers, and Secretaries. Flooding to Panama now. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is running a little late and should arrive at roughly 10pm Panama time. About four hours from now. Hegseth met with Trump and Netanyahu today.

A big play is being made for four major maritime chokepoints. Panama and Suez Canals, Bab al Mandeb, and Strait of Hormuz. The likely coming attack on Iran is about Hormuz and related matters. These are not the only major items in play but these describe much of the military actions unfolding such as the ongoing war with Houthis and the erasure of population from Gaza.

Great energies are in motion. This surely will grow.

Remember these key rules of war:

Wars Grow Wars Grow Unpredictably Wars Last Longer than Expected Winners and Losers often are Unexpected

Eventually, someone will take Panama. The question is not if.9i

Thank you for your support. I greatly appreciate and need your support. 24k accuracy is difficult and expensive to mine. And dangerous.

GiveSendGo -- David's Eyes

Crypto/Zelle/PayPal/Venmo/CashApp

Share

Leave a comment

Snail Mail:

Michael Yon, LLC

PO Box 66

Archer, FL 3260