SecDef Hegseth to Arrive Panama this Evening
Just after meeting with Netanyahu in Washington, DC
The large conflicts unfolding are largely about Routes and Resources. As per normal.
USA is returning to Panama before my eyes.
President Mulino’s convoy drove by me just an hour ago. Jets are landing with contractors, Ministers, and Secretaries. Flooding to Panama now. U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is running a little late and should arrive at roughly 10pm Panama time. About four hours from now. Hegseth met with Trump and Netanyahu today.
A big play is being made for four major maritime chokepoints. Panama and Suez Canals, Bab al Mandeb, and Strait of Hormuz. The likely coming attack on Iran is about Hormuz and related matters. These are not the only major items in play but these describe much of the military actions unfolding such as the ongoing war with Houthis and the erasure of population from Gaza.
Great energies are in motion. This surely will grow.
Remember these key rules of war:
Wars Grow
Wars Grow Unpredictably
Wars Last Longer than Expected
Winners and Losers often are Unexpected
Eventually, someone will take Panama. The question is not if.
I was just thinking that the SecDef would do well to sit down with you for an hour or two. I doubt that anyone they're sending down there (or anyone who was already in place) could provide a better brief.
Yeah, maybe he’ll leave some breadcrumbs for us to follow what they’re doing!!