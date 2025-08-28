As you know…I never believed Trump would stop the invasion. Never jumped on the happy-cart. Stuck with the evidence.



Interesting video:

Screwworms: Masako Ganaha and I warned many times from Panama about screwworms — we saw it coming. Email traffic from 20 June 2021:

Fear not. Screwworms are very low threat to people.



But of course scare-media labors for their masters in a great play against our food supply:

Sure, screwworms can kill small numbers of people. Probably fewer than skateboarding takes. Practically nobody will be personally hit by screwworms. Much higher chance of being killed by human invaders.



Masako and I did/do significant research on the human invaders, and screwworms. A small taste:

Talked to the right people, read the right works:

Bottom line: Entomological warfare is a vast topic. Including weaponization of ticks, lice, fleas, mosquitos. In this case, the screwworms are weaponized. Especially so in the information domain. The scare of screwworms creates cover for lawfare attacks on our food supply.



Panamanian farmers deal with screwworms on a daily basis and have for generations. Yet we see cows all over Panama in screwworm-zones. Farmers treat the cows locally. One farmer told me she rubs a local medicine on the affected areas. I think it was coconut related. When I head back to Panama, I will ask her or some other farmers and get this on video.



Thank you for your support. I’ve alienated practically the entire pools of potential supporters. Examples: Trump cult. Woke cult. Bitcoin cult. Jab cult. Zionist- terrorist-cult. CCP-terrorist-cult. Drug heads and dope pushers. Practically nobody is left who will financially support upping the volume. For those who do — THANK YOU!



That leaves only you. Thanks you for your help. Some serious things coming up.

